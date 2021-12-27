Yelp Inc (YELP): Price Up $0.12 (0.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-1.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YELP

Currently, YELP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on YELP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Personal Services stocks, YELP ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YELP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, YELP’s price is up $0.12 (0.32%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as YELP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows YELP’s price action over the past 90 days.

For YELP, its RSI is now at 100.

YELP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

