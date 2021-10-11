Yelp Inc (YELP): Price Up $0.27 (0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.22 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YELP

Currently, YELP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

YELP ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

YELP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, YELP’s price is up $0.27 (0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as YELP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on YELP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows YELP’s price action over the past 90 days.

For YELP, its RSI is now at 100.

YELP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

