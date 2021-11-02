Yext Inc (YEXT): Price Down $-0.2 (-1.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YEXT

At the time of this writing, YEXT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. YEXT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, YEXT ranks 220th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YEXT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, YEXT’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows YEXT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< YEXT: Daily RSI Analysis For YEXT, its RSI is now at 45.2381.

Note: YEXT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with YEXT rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market