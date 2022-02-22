YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Body

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

