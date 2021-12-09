Youdao Inc (DAO): Price Now Near $12.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DAO

Currently, DAO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (1.56%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DAO has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, DAO ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DAO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DAO’s price is up $0.41 (3.26%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DAO has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Youdao Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DAO: Daily RSI Analysis DAO’s RSI now stands at 100.

DAO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

