Youdao Inc (DAO): Price Up $0.11 (0.88)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DAO

At the time of this writing, DAO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (1.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DAO ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

DAO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DAO’s price is up $0.11 (0.88%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows DAO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DAO: Daily RSI Analysis For DAO, its RSI is now at 69.0909.

DAO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market