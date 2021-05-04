Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Price Now Near $3.68; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YPF

At the moment, YPF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.82%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, YPF ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YPF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, YPF’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.99%) from the day prior. YPF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows YPF’s price action over the past 90 days.

