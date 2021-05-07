Yum Brands Inc (YUM): Price Up $0.36 (0.3)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YUM

Currently, YUM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

YUM ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

YUM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YUM’s price is up $0.36 (0.3%) from the day prior. YUM has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows YUM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For YUM News Traders

Investors and traders in YUM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

No, KFC Isn’t Accepting Dogecoin Payments

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM ) subsidiary KFC Canada said on social media Wednesday that it accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) in response to a customer query but the restaurant operator wasn’t really serious about it. What Happened: Early Wednesday, KFC tweeted that it accepts DOGE after a customer inquired if they could pay with the cryptocurrency. See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) KFC’s response was captured as a screenshot and posted on the Reddit forum r/dogecoin by a user with the handle u/AaronGagnon_1983. Screenshot From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Forum A check on KFC’s Canada website revealed that, as of press time, the only … Full story available on Benzinga.com

