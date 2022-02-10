Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

