Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canoo.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE GOEV opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com