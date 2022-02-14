Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN opened at $22.59 on Friday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

