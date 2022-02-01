Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.73). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 911.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.36 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $273,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com