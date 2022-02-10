Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.88. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $146.86 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

