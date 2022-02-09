Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

Several brokerages have commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

