Zacks: Analysts Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTYH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

