Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $853.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $846.15 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middleby by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Middleby by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.53.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

