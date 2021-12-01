Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $195.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.10 million and the highest is $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

