Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com