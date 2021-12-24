Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Busey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

