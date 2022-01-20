Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

