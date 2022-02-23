Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Body

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vaxart by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 85.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

