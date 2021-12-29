Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

