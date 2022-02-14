Zacks: Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,089.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,583. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,469.65. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

