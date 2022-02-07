Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

ETF Daily News Team

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $833.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $37.79 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?