Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $833.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $37.79 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

