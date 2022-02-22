Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

ETF Daily News Team
Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $526.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

