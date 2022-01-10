Zacks: Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

