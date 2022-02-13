Zacks Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).