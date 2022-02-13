Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,589 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

