Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

