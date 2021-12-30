Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

CD stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

