Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Sell

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

