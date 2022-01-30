Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

