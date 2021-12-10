Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.41 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

