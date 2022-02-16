Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Hold

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SHBI stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

