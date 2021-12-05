Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ASE Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 256.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

