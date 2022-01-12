Zacks Investment Research Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Strong Sell

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com