Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

