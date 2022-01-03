Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of FTS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 115.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 92.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

