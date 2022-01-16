Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nkarta by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nkarta by 108.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

