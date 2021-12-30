Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.33 on Monday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,747. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com