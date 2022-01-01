Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States. Revenues at all segments grew (due to higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in the first nine months of 2021. The company raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, driven by higher used vehicle sales and increased pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses. Earnings per share are now estimated in the band of $8.40-$8.50 compared with $7.20-$7.50 expected previously. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. We are also positive on the company's impending acquisition of Whiplash. The transaction is likely to be completed shortly. However, the company's liquidity position is a concern. Also, escalated capex may play a spoilsport.”

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NYSE:R opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com