Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

