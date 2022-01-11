Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $651.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry. The company delivered a strong performance in the last-reported third quarter, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. However, the company’s third-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the prior year quarter. Diagnostics and healthcare end market revenues dropped in the quarter. Gross and operating margin contractions were discouraging too.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $632.84.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $625.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com