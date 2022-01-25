Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNET. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET opened at $8.37 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

