Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of MQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $538,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $757,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $252,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

