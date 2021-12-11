Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

OSIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com