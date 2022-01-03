Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

