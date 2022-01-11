Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Trinseo stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Trinseo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 55.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 43.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

