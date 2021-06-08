Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB): Price Now Near $168.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZLAB

Currently, ZLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZLAB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ZLAB ranks 315th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZLAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZLAB’s price is down $-3.01 (-1.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ZLAB has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZLAB’s price action over the past 90 days.