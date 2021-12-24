Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $69.23

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $67.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 418 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

